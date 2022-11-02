Sault release five new albums for download in password-protected folder

Sault have simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that will disappear in five days’ time.

“Here are 5 albums released as an offering to God,” reads a message on the mysterious group’s website alongside the link to download the albums. “Available for free download for 5 days. The password to unlock all 5 albums is in the message.”

Once downloaded, a zip file contains albums which are titled ‘(Untitled) God’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today & Tomorrow’. Across the five albums, there are 56 tracks in total.

The release of the albums follows on from their only other full-length project this year, ‘Air’, which arrived in April. Last month, the group shared a new single, the 10-minute-long ‘Angel’.

Sault first emerged in 2019, when they dropped their first two albums, ‘5’ and ‘7’. They released another two LPs the following year with ‘Untitled (Black Is)’ and ‘Untitled (Rise)’. Last year, they released the album ‘Nine’. In a similar fashion to their new five-album drop, it was made available for digital download and streaming for 99 days from its release, until October 2.

“Once again, Sault demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be,” NME said of ‘Nine’ in a four-star review upon its arrival. “It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told. But, despite ‘Nine’s sadness, Sault channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs.”

Though the membership of Sault remains anonymous, much of their work is produced by frequent Little Simz collaborator Inflo, who won Producer of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.