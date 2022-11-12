Sault release four of their five new albums on streaming services

Sault have released four of their five recent surprise albums on streaming services – you can listen to them all below.

Earlier this month (November 2), the mysterious UK collective simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that disappeared five days’ later. The albums are titled ‘(Untitled) God’, ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today & Tomorrow’.

“Here are 5 albums released as an offering to God,” read a message on the mysterious group’s website alongside the link to download the albums. “Available for free download for 5 days. The password to unlock all 5 albums is in the message.”

Now, all the albums except ‘(Untitled) God’ are available on streaming services. Listen to ’11’, ‘Aiir’, ‘Earth’ and ‘Today & Tomorrow’ via Spotify below.

The release of the albums follows on from their only other full-length project this year, ‘Air’, which arrived in April. Last month, the group shared a new single, the 10-minute-long ‘Angel’.

Sault first emerged in 2019, when they dropped their first two albums, ‘5’ and ‘7’. They released another two LPs the following year with ‘Untitled (Black Is)’ and ‘Untitled (Rise)’. Last year, they released the album ‘Nine’. In a similar fashion to their new five-album drop, it was made available for digital download and streaming for 99 days from its release, until October 2.

Reviewing last year’s ‘Nine’ LP, NME wrote: “Once again, Sault demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be. It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told.

“But, despite ‘Nine’s sadness, Sault channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs. Coupled with twinkling piano keys, the album’s poignant closing words offer a lifeline: “Don’t ever lose yourself / You can always start again”.“