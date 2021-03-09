Saweetie and Cardi B in talks to collaborate: “We’re just kinda waiting for that right record”

Saweetie has revealed that she’s been talking to Cardi B about working on a track together.

It comes after fans last month questioned whether or not the pair were at odds (as per HotNewHipHop).

With Cardi married to Migos rapper Offset and Saweetie dating his bandmate Quavo, a number of fans said they expected the pair to share more interactions with each other online.

Advertisement

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina quickly shut down rumours that the two rappers were beefing and said they were actually in talks to collaborate.

Saweetie has now confirmed Hennessy’s claim during an interview on The Breakfast Club. “Yeah, our teams have definitely been talking. I think we’re just kinda waiting for that right record,” she told host Angela Yee.

“I think the media just likes to take things out of context. I’m loving how women artists are starting to realise that sometimes it’s the media that creates something that’s not there. I think it just shows mature and it shows growth amongst me and my peers to not be affected by what the media says.”

See Sweetie talk about the potential collaboration around the 7:40 mark in the video below:

In January, Saweetie said she was hoping to hook up with Cardi B for a collaboration in the near future.

Advertisement

Appearing on Atlanta’s V-103 FM, the ‘Icy Girl’ rapper said that a potential duet with the ‘WAP’ star would mark a “special” moment in her career.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has said that she would like to collaborate on a song with Lizzo but has also told fans to “stop pressuring” her to make music.

The rapper shared various photos of Lizzo via her Twitter in which she praised the singer’s aesthetic: “These pics do it for me.”

Fans were quick to comment on Cardi’s post, with one writing: “now drop that collab with her.” Cardi responded with: “Can I do a song first thst [sic] I can put her on.”

Later on the rapper replied to another fan asking for the Lizzo link up. “Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff,” the rapper wrote, adding: “I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab.”