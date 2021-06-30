Saweetie on how meeting Cher inspired her to delay debut album

Saweetie has revealed how meeting Cher led to her debut album being delayed.

The California rapper was initially due to drop ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ last Friday (June 25) via Warner, having recently shared her latest single ‘Fast (Motion)’.

Last Sunday (June 27), Saweetie was nominated in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category at the BET Awards 2021 (she lost out to Megan Thee Stallion) and spoke to Billboard about the “surprise” nod.

She went on to say that she’s “working on a really big campaign” with Cher, which caused her to rethink the release plan for her first studio effort.

“I thought [the album] was done, but after I met her, I had an epiphany,” Saweetie explained. “This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit.

“And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that. And once it’s done, the album will be released.”

Asked if there would be any surprises on the LP, Saweetie said: “I’ma take y’all to the island.”

As for her collaboration with Cher, the rapper said that she can’t reveal too much at the moment “because of contracts”.

‘Fast (Motion)’ and its accompanying visuals came after Saweetie teamed up with K-pop singer Jamie and Japanese rapper Chanmina on a new remix of ‘Best Friend’, also featuring Doja Cat.

She also joined forces with No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani for a new rendition of the latter’s single ‘Slow Clap’ in April.

In March, Saweetie released her third EP ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’. The project arrived alongside a video for the Drakeo The Ruler-assisted cut ‘Risky’, which was co-directed by Saweetie with FakeDell.

Meanwhile, Cher joined TikTok last week in celebration of Pride Month. “Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love, and that means you,” she said in the video.