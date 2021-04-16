Saweetie recruits Drakeo the Ruler for new single ‘Risky’

Saweetie has shared a new single, ‘Risky’, that features a guest verse from Drakeo the Ruler. The track is taken from her new EP ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’, which is out today (April 16).

‘Risky’ arrives with a video that sees her delivering bars atop a hot pink Honda – which she alludes to in the lyrics. That’s interspersed with shots of her and Drakeo rapping their respective verses out front of a mansion.

“Pretty bitch summer, got the whole gang mixy / Three, two shots got a bitch feelin’ risky,” Saweetie raps on the song’s refrain.

Watch the clip for ‘Risky’ – co-directed by Saweetie herself alongside FakeDell – below:

‘Risky’ is the opening track to ‘Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1’, which also features appearances from Bbyafricka, Kendra Jae, Lourdiz and Loui.

It’s the latest in a long string of recent collaborations from the rapper. In January, she joined forces with Doja Cat for their single ‘Best Friend’, while Jhené Aiko featured on last year’s ‘Back to the Streets’.

Both tracks look set to appear on Saweetie’s forthcoming debut album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’, which is slated to arrive sometime in 2021 and also include her 2020 hit ‘Tap In’.

Last week, Saweetie teamed up with Gwen Stefani for a new rendition of the latter’s single ‘Slow Clap’. The original version of the song was released by the No Doubt frontwoman last month.