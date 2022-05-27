Say Sue Me and Phum Viphurit to perform in Singapore in October

Say Sue Me, Phum Viphurit, and Meitei will perform in Singapore this October for the Esplanade’s Mosaic concert series – see the full list of concerts planned below.

Korean band Say Sue Me will play the Esplanade Annexe Studio on October 20. Earlier this month, the Busan indie-rock outfit put out their second record, ‘The Last Thing Left’, which included the singles ‘Around You’ and ‘No Real Place’.

Japanese ambient artist Meitei will perform on October 22, also at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Last December, the producer put out his fourth album, ‘Kofu II’, via Singaporean experimental label, KITCHEN. LABEL, a counterpart to his 2020 debut on the same label, ‘Kofu’. The album follows his previous albums ‘Komachi’ and ‘Kwaidan’.

Phum Viphurit will close out the weekend, performing on October 23 at the Esplanade Concert Hall. The Singapore date follows the Thai singer-songwriter’s July tour of Europe and the UK.

The Esplanade has also added Singaporean acts Sobs and Linying to its Mosaic programming.

Linying will play the Esplanade Concert Hall on September 23. At the start of the year, the Singaporean singer-songwriter dropped her debut album ‘There Could Be Wreckage Here’, her first on a major label.

Meanwhile, Sobs will be playing the Annexe Studio on October 21. The band most recently played a fundraiser to support labelmates Subsonic Eye for their upcoming American tour. The indie pop trio fronted by Celine Autumn (aka Cayenne) are preparing the release of their long-anticipated second album, which will follow their 2018 debut, ‘Telltale Signs’.

Ticketing information for all the above Mosaic Music Series shows has yet to be shared, though they have been confirmed via a press release on the Esplanade’s website. The same press release also confirmed that Boy Pablo’s November 30 concert in Singapore at the Esplanade Theatre, announced two weeks ago, will be part of the Mosaic series.

Last week, Esplanade announced shows by Singaporean bands Forests, Coming Up Roses and brb. as part of the same Mosaic Music Series. Those concerts will take place this July.

The Esplanade’s 2022 Mosaic Music Series shows are:

JULY

Friday 8 – Forests, Carpet Golf @ Esplanade Concert Hall

Friday 15 – Coming Up Roses @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Saturday 16 – brb. @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Linying @ Esplanade Concert Hall

OCTOBER

Thursday 20 – Say Sue Me @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Friday 21 – Sobs @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Saturday 22 – Meitei @ Esplanade Annexe Studio

Sunday 23 – Phum Viphurit @ Esplanade Concert Hall

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 30 – Boy Pablo @ Esplanade Theatre