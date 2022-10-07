Say Sue Me announce new EP ‘10’ to celebrate 10th anniversary

Korean indie rock quartet Say Sue Me have announced a new EP ‘10’ in celebration of their tenth anniversary.

Today (October 7), the band announced the eight-track release, which predominantly consists of covers from ‘90s and ‘00s American alternative icons, including Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, and the late David Berman’s Silver Jews. The EP will also include reworkings of two older songs from their original catalogue: ‘Old Town’ from their 2018 sophomore album ‘When We Were Together’ and ‘Bad Habit’ from their 2015 debut EP ‘Big Summer Night’.

The EP will be released on October 10, and is currently available for pre-order via Say Sue Me’s official Bandcamp site.

Accompanying the announcement was the release of a music video for the EP’s rework of ‘Old Town’. The endearing clip features vocalist Sumi Choi cleaning up an empty bar as bandmates Byungkyu Kim, Jaeyoung Kim and Sungwan Lim pay her a surprise visit, initially disguised under bright sweaters adorned with large pairs of googly eyes. The band are finally seen performing the reflective rendition of the track together.

W

atch the music video below.

‘10’ follows the release of the quartet’s third full-length album ‘The Last Thing Left’ in May, which was previewed by lead single ‘Around You’ and is the first to feature new members Sungwan Lim and Jaeyoung Kim. Prior to the album’s release, the band contributed music to Korean drama serials, namely ‘So Tender’ for breakout drama Nevertheless in August 2021 and ‘My Heart’ for YUMI’s Cells in October the same year.

The band are also scheduled to perform in Singapore as part of the Mosaic Music Series later this month, alongside other acts including Korean synth pop act ADOY, Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit, Singaporean indie rock trio Sobs, Norway’s Boy Pablo and Japanese post-rock veterans MONO.