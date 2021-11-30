SB19, ADOY and Jambinai set to perform at ROUND ASEAN-Korea Festival

P-pop group SB19, South Korean indie rock band ADOY and post-rockers Jambinai are set to perform at the upcoming ROUND ASEAN-Korea Festival.

Besides the date of January 9, 2022, other details about the South Korean festival are scant so far, including whether it will be an entirely virtual event. Last year’s edition was livestreamed on YouTube and broadcast on Korean TV by KBS.

Last Friday (November 26), the festival shared an announcement video featuring footage from last year’s event. Watch it below.`

ROUND Festival was first conceived in 2020 as a platform to foster cultural exchanges through music between Southeast Asian countries and South Korea.

Over the last few days, the festival has slowly revealed some of its line-up. Joining the three acts are Vietnamese singer-songwriter Mỹ Anh and Malaysian singer Sophia Liana. The latter spoke to New Straits Times about her inclusion on the line-up, saying that she is “excited” to represent the country.

“I will be showcasing traditional Malaysian heritage elements in the rapping and at the same time feature urban hip hop elements,” Liana told the publication.

“But these traditional touches are what I really want to highlight to the viewers in order for them to understand the type of hip hop that originates from Malaysia.”

Last year’s edition featured Zamaera as the country’s representative music act. SB19 will represent the Philippines this year, following Ben&Ben who performed at the 2020 edition.

Other acts that performed last year include Singapore’s Charlie Lim, Cambodia’s Smallworld Smallband along with Korean acts DAYBREAK, BOL4, Sunwoojunga and SORAN.