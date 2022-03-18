SB19 and BINI collaborate for their pop rendition of ‘Kabataang Pinoy’

Pinoy pop groups SB19 and BINI have teamed up for a brand-new version of ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, originally by The Itchyworms.

The collaboration was released today (March 18) on all major streaming platforms. The two groups’ fresh take on ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ will serve as the official theme song for Season 10 of reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition.

The song is also the first collaboration between SB19 and BINI, as well as being both groups’ first release of the year. This is the latest cover of The Itchyworms’ 2006 song, with quintet Nameless Kids releasing their own rendition of the song last year.

Prior to this release, SB19 put out two collaborations in December – their second project with Korean producer Ohwon Lee called ‘Love Yours’ and the remix version of ‘No Stopping You’ with singer-songwriter Jayda Avanzado. They also released the Christmas anthem ‘Ligaya’, featuring a festive-themed music video.

Member Pablo also dropped the solo tracks ‘???’ and ‘La Luna’ earlier this year. He is the second SB19 artist to release a solo project, after Ken dropped his solo single ‘Palayo’ in September last year.

Meanwhile, BINI released their debut album ‘Born To Win’ last October. It contains 12 tracks, including the pre-released song ‘Kapit Lang’. It also features five different versions – Filipino, Bahasa, Japanese, Thai and Spanish – of the single ‘Born To Win’.

In April, the groups are set to perform at the 2022 PPOP Convention, along with other P-pop artists BGYO, 1ST.ONE, Press Hit Play, MNL48, 4th Impact, VXON, KAIA and Alamat.