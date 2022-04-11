NewsMusic News

SB19 announce stadium show in the Philippines this April

Marking their first live headlining concert since 2020

By Surej Singh
SB19 3rd anniversary Our Zone Anniversary Concert
Credit: SB19 official Facebook

SB19 are set to hold their next concert in the Philippines on April 23.

Dunkin’ Donuts – for whom the P-pop group are brand ambassadors – announced the concert via social media on Monday morning (April 11). The concert is set to take place at the Araneta Coliseum on April 23 from 6PM PHT onwards.

The concert will also feature an opening set from girl group YARA, and guest appearances by Matthaios, Lonezo and DJ Waffster.

The concert was first set to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More seats have been opened up since the concert’s postponement.

Tickets can only be obtained by purchasing special donut bundle boxes from selected Dunkin’ Donuts outlets. The promo will run until April 20. More information can be found here.

The show will mark SB19’s first headlining concert with a live audience since 2020. They most recently headlined the inaugural PPOP Convention at the Araneta Coliseum on April 10 with BINI, BGYO and more.

Prior to their upcoming solo show, all of SB19’s concerts in the last two years have been held virtually. This includes their ‘Our Zone’ concerts to celebrate their third anniversary in November.

SB19 most recently collaborated with girl group BINI to release ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, which serves as the new theme song for Filipino reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition. The group also performed ‘Bazinga’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus last month. Members Ken – aka FELIP – and Pablo also performed their solo songs on the bus.

