SB19 announce stadium show in the Philippines this April

SB19 are set to hold their next concert in the Philippines on April 23.

Dunkin’ Donuts – for whom the P-pop group are brand ambassadors – announced the concert via social media on Monday morning (April 11). The concert is set to take place at the Araneta Coliseum on April 23 from 6PM PHT onwards.

The concert will also feature an opening set from girl group YARA, and guest appearances by Matthaios, Lonezo and DJ Waffster.

Advertisement

The concert was first set to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. More seats have been opened up since the concert’s postponement.

The long wait is over! #DunkinPHSB19Concert is finally happening LIVE at the Araneta Coliseum on April 23, 2022! 💙 See you there. #DunkinPH pic.twitter.com/xdUz5R5eeo — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) April 11, 2022

#DunkinPHSB19Concert #DunkinPH 🤩💙

Great news, A'Tin! We are opening up more seats to Dunkin’ Presents: @SB19Official Live in Araneta concert.

Check this link for full info: https://t.co/JwNVoUobAi pic.twitter.com/wyF4Os1m44 — Dunkin' Philippines (@dunkinph) April 6, 2022

Tickets can only be obtained by purchasing special donut bundle boxes from selected Dunkin’ Donuts outlets. The promo will run until April 20. More information can be found here.

The show will mark SB19’s first headlining concert with a live audience since 2020. They most recently headlined the inaugural PPOP Convention at the Araneta Coliseum on April 10 with BINI, BGYO and more.

Advertisement

Prior to their upcoming solo show, all of SB19’s concerts in the last two years have been held virtually. This includes their ‘Our Zone’ concerts to celebrate their third anniversary in November.

SB19 most recently collaborated with girl group BINI to release ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, which serves as the new theme song for Filipino reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition. The group also performed ‘Bazinga’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus last month. Members Ken – aka FELIP – and Pablo also performed their solo songs on the bus.