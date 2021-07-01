SB19 announce title of new EP, ‘Pagsibol’

Filipino pop group SB19 have announced ‘Pagsibol’, their first EP and their newest project since 2020’s ‘Get In The Zone’.

The group revealed the EP title on social media yesterday (June 3) with an accompanying graphic.

The group have yet to share a tracklist, album artwork, or release date for ‘Pagsibol’. This news follows ‘MAPA’, their latest single released in May.

The track was written to “inspire people to be appreciative of everything that our parents did for us and to give back”, the band said at the time. ‘MAPA’ is their second single of the year following March’s ‘What?’, which arrived with a documentary series.

On Sunday (June 27), the group released a rework of ‘MAPA’ in collaboration with Filipino indie pop group Ben&Ben, adding a full-band treatment complete with string and percussion flourishes.

Ben&Ben’s Paolo Benjamin Guico went on social media the next day (Jun 28) to talk about working with SB19, a group he described as “really chill and fun to be with”.

Alam niyo, yung SB19 ay isa sa mga grupong hinahangaan namin ng sobra. Pero hindi lang yun dahil halimaw silang… Posted by Ben&Ben on Monday, June 28, 2021

“It’s not just because they’re good at dancing, singing, and composing songs, but because they’re all kind-hearted people,” Guico wrote, per Rappler.

Guico also reserved praise for SB19’s lead member Pablo. “His mind and heart are so selfless, it’s evident in the songs he writes,” he wrote. “All of them are just so amazing.”

SB19 will host a virtual concert titled ‘Back In The Zone‘ on July 18, which will see them perform songs from their 2020 album and their latest singles leading up to the release of ‘Pagsibol’.