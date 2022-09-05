SB19 announce upcoming tour dates including Singapore, New York, and Dubai

P-pop group SB19 have announced dates for their world tour later this year, including stops in Singapore, UAE, and the United States.

The eight-date tour, titled the ‘Where You At’ tour, will celebrate the group’s latest single of the same name.

The tour will begin with their sold-out Manila date at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17, before embarking on three dates in the Philippines in Cebu, Clark, and Davao. Following this, the boy band will play in Dubai on October 29, reprising their earlier performance in the city for March’s Expo 2020 Dubai at the Dec Arena.

In November, the band will head to America – playing New York on November 5, and Los Angeles the following week on November 12 – before reaching Singapore on November 27. More dates for the tour are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Let’s bounce! #WYAT #WYATTour 🚌#WhereYouAtSB19 📼 pic.twitter.com/CL7sPPDhr6 — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) September 4, 2022

‘WYAT (Where You At)’ dropped last Friday (September 2) with a Grease-inspired music video. The disco-pop track was produced by SB19 member Pablo and his brother Josue, and marked the group’s first release since their 2021 EP, ‘Pagsibol’.

Earlier in May, the P-pop group also collaborated with Ben&Ben on the song ‘Kapangyarihan’. In July, SB19 also dropped a revamped version of ‘Win Your Heart’, the theme song for Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant.

The full dates for SB19’s ‘Where You At’ Tour are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

17 – Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines

OCTOBER

01 – Cebu, Philippines

08 – Clark, Philippines

15 – Davao, Philippines

29 – Dubai, Philippines

NOVEMBER

05 – New York, NY

12 – Los Angeles, CA

27 – Singapore, Singapore