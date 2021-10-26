SB19 announce virtual concert to mark their third anniversary

SB19 have announced a two-night virtual concert in November to mark their third anniversary.

The P-pop group announced on social media last Saturday (October 23) that SB19 Our Zone: Anniversary Concert will take place on November 27 and 28. It will feature a “live band set with feature performances, games, special guests and surprises”, SB19 teased on Twitter.

Tickets are now available via KTX. They are priced from PHP900 to PHP5,500 with packages including early bird discounts, two-day concert pass, gift card, raffle ticket, and live access to soundchecks.

[ANNOUNCEMENT] SB19 Our Zone: Anniversary Concert ticket prices and details are listed below. Tickets will be available at https://t.co/aGbAGFbyMZ and https://t.co/0dCTJtDTaC on October 25, 19:00PHT.#SB19Anniv3rsary #SB19OZAnnivConcert pic.twitter.com/A1bap3pttw — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) October 23, 2021

Advertisement

The upcoming concerts are part of SB19’s third anniversary celebrations, which will run from October 26 to November 28. The group’s debut single, ‘Tilaluha’, was released on October 26, 2018.

As part of the campaign, SB19 have also teased a music video for ‘Bazinga’, a track off their latest EP ‘Pagsibol’. The music video will premiere this Friday (October 29) at 7pm (Philippines time).

Advertisement

SB19 have performed a few livestream concerts this year, including their Back In The Zone virtual headlining show and a virtual show with an orchestra.

A week after the anniversary concerts, SB19 will appear at Ben&Ben’s virtual arena show on December 5. The group collaborated with the folk-pop band on the song ‘Kapangyarihan’, which appeared on Ben&Ben’s latest album ‘Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.

SB19 were also recently nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs’ Best Southeast Asia Act award. They are in the running alongside JJ Lin, Lyodra, Ink Waruntorn, K-ICM, and Naim Daniel.