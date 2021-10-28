SB19, Ben&Ben, Clara Benin and more nominated for 34th Awit Awards’ Peoples’ Voice categories

SB19, Ben&Ben, Clara Benin, One Click Straight, Keiko Necesario, Rico Blanco, and more are among the nominees revealed for the respective Peoples’ Voice categories at the annual Awit Awards.

Today (October 28), the 34th Awit Awards announced the nominees for the five following categories: Breakthrough Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Group Artist, Favorite Male Artist, and Favorite Song.

For these nominees, Filipino fans are able to vote for them via text – in partnership with voting platform LetsVote – by naming their favourite nominee and sending it to 8933. Voting ends at 11:59pm PHT on November 19.

❗❗ATTENTION ❗❗The #34thAwitAwards People's Voice category is officially open!Vote for your favorite artists and let… Posted by Awit Awards on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The awards ceremony will take place virtually on November 29 at 7pm PHT via Awit Awards’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

In the spirit of transparency, LetsVote also allows fans to keep tabs on the number of votes each nominee has amassed with real-time updates.

As of now, the Favourite Group Artist category counts over 3,300 votes, with P-pop groups BGYO and SB19 leading with the most votes.

Ben&Ben and One Click Straight are nominated in the same category alongside indie rock bands Over October, The Itchyworms, and The Juans.

The full list of nominees for other, non-public voting categories has yet to be released.

In other related news, SB19 are also in the running for MTV EMAs’ Best Southeast Asian Act award, which will be revealed on November 14.