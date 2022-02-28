SB19, BINI, BGYO and more to perform at inaugural PPOP Convention

Filipino acts SB19, BINI, BGYO and more have been announced to perform for the country’s first-ever P-pop convention.

The inaugural 2022 PPOP Convention is slated to take place on April 9 and 10 at the New Frontier Theatre, with closing performances at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on April 10. The convention organisers took to social media over the weekend to announce the event’s lineup.

Apart from SB19, BINI and BGYO, pop groups 1ST.ONE, Press Hit Play, MNL48, 4th Impact, VXON, KAIA and Alamat are also set to make appearances at the convention’s inaugural show.

The two-day event is being dubbed the “ultimate fan gathering and celebration of Pinoy Pop culture and music”.

The first day of the event on April 9 features a convention that will take place at the New Frontier Theater between 10am PHT and 8pm PHT, and 10am to 9pm the following day. The concert segment of the 2022 PPOP Convention will run from 3pm until 7pm on April 10.

Ticketing and convention details – including participants and activities – are expected to be announced in the coming days.

SB19 most recently bagged the prizes for Wish Group Of The Year, Wish Pop Song Of The Year for ‘What?’, and Wish Ballad Of The Year for ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’, among others at the Wish Music Awards in late January.

In October last year, BGYO and BINI launched their debut albums ‘The Light’ and ‘Born To Win’ respectively.

The performance lineup for the 2022 PPOP Convention is:

SB19

BINI

BGYO

Alamat

1ST.ONE

Press Hit Play

MNL48

4th Impact

VXON

KAIA