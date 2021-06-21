SB19 confirm collaboration with Ben&Ben

Popular Filipino groups SB19 and Ben&Ben are releasing their first-ever collaboration soon.

The news was first shared via SB19’s social media on Saturday, June 18. Per the quintet’s tweet, the collaboration is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 27 at 7PM Philippines time. Check out the tweet below.

While a title for the track has yet to be revealed, SB19’s tweet included a #MAPA hashtag, the title of their most recent single. It is currently unclear if the upcoming collaboration will be a rework of ‘MAPA’ featuring Ben&Ben or a new song entirely.

SB19 released ‘MAPA’ in mid-May. The track – their second from their upcoming sophomore album – paid homage to the group members’ parents for their guidance and support.

Prior to the release of ‘MAPA’, SB19 released ‘What?’ in March alongside a music video and accompanying documentary series. The track is the lead single for the band’s second album, which has yet to receive a release date.

The P-pop group are also set to hold a virtual concert dubbed Back In The Zone on July 18. The ticketed event will see the group perform tracks from their debut album, as well as their recent singles.

Ben&Ben, on the other hand, have released two singles this year – ‘Upuan’ and ‘Magpahinga’ – from their upcoming sophomore album, which is expected for release in August.

In late May, the band enlisted DAY6 member Young K for a remake of their 2017 single ‘Leaves’.