SB19’s Felip teases video for new single ‘Rocksta’ off ‘Complex’ EP

P-pop soloist Felip, also known as SB19’s Ken, has teased the video for ‘Rocksta’, the lead single off his upcoming ‘Complex’ EP.

Released on Felip’s official YouTube channel yesterday (January 17), the 23-second preview reveals the video’s high-contrast, monochromatic visual theme, and features striking imagery including a shot of the soloist stepping up to a burning microphone, and another with him surrounded by a troupe of blindfolded background dancers. Set to the footage is an ominous instrumental featuring deep bass and chilly zither plucks.

Watch the edgy clip below.

The singer also recently revealed the timeline surrounding the release of the ‘Complex’ EP. The music video for ‘Rocksta’ will premiere at 8PM local time on the day of the single’s release (January 19), while the EP is scheduled for release on March 2.

‘Rocksta’ would mark Felip’s third single, following ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’, which he released in September 2021 and May 2022 respectively. The latter single pays tribute to Filipino folklore, namely the Bicolano moon deity of the same name. Its music video initially came under fire for creative similarities to that of EXO soloist Lay Zhang’s ‘Lit’, to which Felip responded: “As the creation of art is often borne out of inspiration, it is inevitable for any of my (or any artist for that matter) songs to have some similarities in style with other artists as I often harness my musical references when creating.”

In August 2022, the singer released live versions of both tracks recorded with a full band, captured by his production house, SUPERIOR SON.

The singer has also been kept busy with SB19, joining them on the ‘WYAT’ world tour which saw the group play four dates in the Philippines, before traveling to various cities including Dubai, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore, finally concluding with a sold-out date at Manila’s Araneta Coliseum. The group also performed at 88rising’s inaugural Head In The Clouds Manila festival, before releasing the tender ballad ‘Nyebe’ and a cover of Eraserheads’ ‘Christmas Party’ in commemoration of the indie rock band’s ‘Huiling El Bimbo’ reunion concert.