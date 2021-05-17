SB19 honour parents in new emotive single ‘MAPA’

Filipino pop group SB19 have dropped an emotive new single, ‘MAPA’.

The track, which uploaded on streaming services on Sunday evening (May 16), arrives ahead of a new album and is a sentimental departure from the P-pop group’s usually upbeat numbers.

According to the band, their latest single pays tribute to any parent who’s helped provide a north star for their children who have lost their direction. The new track also comes a week after the world celebrated Mother’s Day on May 7.

Watch the lyric video below.

The band also noted that ‘MAPA’ translates to ‘Map’ in English, and is a portmanteau of “mama” and “papa”.

SB19 member Pablo said he wrote the track to “inspire people to be appreciative of everything that our parents did for us and to give back”.

“It implies that our parents serve as our guidance and direction in life. We released this song to show gratitude and appreciation for helping us survive all the challenges and

difficulties that we’ve encountered growing up,” Pablo said in a press release.

SB19 said they had spent much time away from their parents during the concert tours prior to the pandemic, which prompted them to honour their loved ones.

“Pablo first composed the melody, getting inspiration from a lullaby that his mother would sing to him when he was a child,” SB19 member Josh added.

“He wanted to make a song that conveys the feeling of being taken care of by one’s parents. He proceeded to write lyrics that equate our parents as the ‘map’ that guides us to be the best versions of ourselves.”

In April, the quintet – which also includes members Stell, Ken, and Justin – announced they would donate part of the proceeds of a new merchandise collection to help purchase personal protective equipment for hospitals in the Philippines.

The group also recently made history as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian act to be nominated in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) for the Top Social Artist category.

In March, SB19 released ‘What?’ alongside a music video. They have also dropped episodes from their weekly web series What: The Making Film, which documents the production process of the track.

Last year, the group released their debut album ‘Get In The Zone’, which featured the tracks ‘Alab (Burning)’ and ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’. In January, they won two trophies at the sixth Wish Music Awards for Best Pop Song and Best Group.