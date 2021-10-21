SB19, JJ Lin, Lyodra and more nominated for 2021 MTV EMAs’ Best Southeast Asia Act award

The annual MTV Europe Music Awards have revealed the nominees for its 2021 Best Southeast Asia Act award.

Philippines’ P-pop group SB19 are nominated alongside Singapore’s JJ Lin, Indonesia’s Lyodra, Thailand’s Ink Waruntorn, Vietnam’s K-ICM, and Malaysia’s Naim Daniel, it was announced yesterday (October 20).

Voting for all MTV EMAs categories, including Best Southeast Asia Act, is now open on the MTV EMAs website.

Advertisement

The category was won last year by Vietnamese singer-songwriter Jack, who beat out Ben&Ben, Agnez Mo and more. This year’s nominees are all in the running for the first time ever. Last month, K-ICM won the Best Artist Award at MTV Vietnam’s Fan Choice 2021.

This MTV EMAs nod also marks SB19’s second international award nomination. In April, the group were the sole Southeast Asian act nominated for the Top Social Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Yesterday, SB19 teased an upcoming special announcement due Saturday (October 23) as part of their three-year anniversary celebrations. The group debuted on October 26, 2018 with the single ‘Tilaluha’.

Earlier this month, Waruntorn issued a new single titled ‘Expert’, which featured Thai hip-hop artist Sprite. In July, Lyodra issued her self-titled debut album, which featured contributions from producers Laleilmanino and Dipha Barus, among others.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on Sunday, November 14, at 3am (Singapore time).