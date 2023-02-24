SB19’s Josh Cullen drops debut solo single ‘Wild Tonight’

SB19 member Josh Cullen has released his trap-laden debut solo single ‘Wild Tonight’.

The single, which was written and produced by Cullen with Ocho and The Bullet, sees the singer delving into an edgy EDM sound that he says is a “true reflection” of his own personal style and creative vision. In a statement about the solo project, Cullen shared that he has been personally involved in creating the sound of the project, saying, “First of all, it’s all me. While I love working with my bandmates and creating music as a group, this solo project has given me the chance to showcase my true self.”

“I take pride in the fact that I’m the driving force behind my own creative vision,” he continued, adding, “I have the trait of being a control freak. When I have an idea, I want it to be executed exactly as I envisioned it, to the point where I almost feel like I’m ‘meddling’ with the different teams that work with me.”

Listen to Cullen’s debut single ‘Wild Tonight’ below.

Cullen’s solo outing follows the recent release of SB19 bandmate Felip’s solo track ‘Rocksta’ in January. ‘Rocksta’ is the lead single off Felip’s upcoming ‘Complex’ EP, with the EP itself scheduled for release on March 2.

Felip previously released the solo singles ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ in September 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

SB19 held their ‘WYAT’ world tour in support of their comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ last year, which saw the group play four dates in the Philippines, before travelling to various cities including Dubai, New York, Los Angeles and Singapore. The tour concluded with a sold-out date at Manila’s Araneta Coliseum and the release of the tender ballad ‘Nyebe’.