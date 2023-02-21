Watch SB19 in TVING’s K-pop documentary, ‘K-pop Generation’

Filipino boyband SB19 are featured in TVING’s newest docu-series, K-pop Generation.

The series showcases stories about the K-pop industry and select artists within and outside of South Korea. In a press release sent prior to the series’ premiere, TVING shared that the documentary will showcase perspectives from fans and experts around the world, and will explore the K-pop industry’s influence and controversies.

Snippets of SB19’s interview were released in a recent trailer for the documentary last February 17. SB19 are joined by Japanese bands JO1 and NiziU as part of the non-South Korean acts featured in the series.

In the trailer, the group explain the origins of their name and the reason why they signed with ShowBT, an entertainment, creative content and event promotion group based in the Philippines. SB19 Pablo shares, “I think one of the factors that made us choose this company is that it’s a Korean company, and we know the Korean entertainment [industry] is [flourishing] and that they have their own system of training their talents and artists.”

“Since we auditioned at the same company, and most of us have the same vision, we want to make a change in this industry, and that’s why we chose the name ‘Sound Break’ (SB). It means breaking into the industry in the Philippines, and hopefully, in the world as well. I think that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re very lucky and fortunate that we’re able to do it slowly but surely,” SB19 Josh adds.

K-pop Generation premiered last January 26 and is available for streaming on TVING.