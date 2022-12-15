Watch SB19 perform ‘Mana’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

P-pop group SB19 have delivered a live rendition of their 2021 track ‘Mana’ on the Wish 107.5 bus.

The intimate performance, which was uploaded on the station’s Youtube channel on December 14, sees SB19 delivering an energetic rendition of their track ‘Mana’ from their 2021 debut album ‘Pagsibol’ ahead of their homecoming concert this December 18.

Members Stell, Ken, Pablo, Josh and Justin can be seen seated in the bus as they channel the energy of their on-stage performances in the video below.

The group recently released an emotional new ballad titled ‘Nyebe’ to mark the end of their ‘WYAT’ world tour. The single, which arrived alongside a visualiser on December 12, was also accompanied by the reveal of the details for their homecoming ‘WYAT’ concert.

The concert is set to be held this December 18 at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila. Tickets for the concert are now available via TicketNet starting at PHP1,060 for general admission tickets. VIP seated and standing tickets allowing access to the live soundcheck are also available at PHP5,830.

‘Nyebe’ was first teased publicly at SB19’s Our Zone online concert in 2021 and was recently re-recorded for the group’s next album. The track follows SB19’s comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’, which released earlier this year in September, having been previously teased at the same concert.

SB19 have yet to reveal further details on their upcoming sophomore album.

Earlier this year in May, SB19 collaborated with indie-folk band Ben&Ben on a song titled ‘Kapangyarihan’ ahead of the Filipino elections. In July, they also shared a new rendition of ‘Win Your Heart’, the theme song for Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant.

The group also recently joined Jessi, Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, and other artists at the maiden edition of Head In The Clouds Manila on December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila.