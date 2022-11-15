SB19 announce Manila date to close ‘WYAT’ tour

P-pop stars SB19 have announced the date for their previously teased ‘WYAT’ world tour finale concert set to be held in Manila.

The group, who recently performed at their comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ on Good Day New York in their first-ever live TV guest performance in the United States while on tour there, will hold the finale of their ‘WYAT’ world tour on December 18 in Manila.

Additional details such as venue and ticket prices have yet to be released.

MANILA we’re back to celebrate the finale of the WYAT Tour 2022 and another year with A’TIN! 💙 pic.twitter.com/LgFf491UWj — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 14, 2022

The group are set to perform in Singapore on the final international stop of their ‘WYAT’ tour this November 27 before holding their homecoming concert. The group will perform at the Coliseum in Resorts World Sentosa, having previously made an appearance at YouTube FanFest’s 10th anniversary event in the Lion City on November 11 alongside K-pop group Billlie and more.

SB19’s Grease-inspired music video for the comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ dropped on September 2 following cryptic marketing hinting at the group’s first release following a hiatus after launching their 2021 EP ‘Pagsibol’.

The disco-pop track was produced by SB19 member Pablo and his brother Josue, with Pablo sharing that the track was inspired by the forced separation among the group’s members due to the pandemic. “We’ve been performing for almost half of our lives together, and due to the pandemic, our world was suddenly put on hold,” Pablo shared in a press statement. “I felt a disconnection among the group brought about by the lockdown, and I’ve wanted to reach out to them through this song.”

The single also follows their May collaboration with indie-folk band Ben&Ben on a song titled ‘Kapangyarihan’ ahead of the Filipino elections, as well as their new rendition of ‘Win Your Heart’, the theme song for Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant, back in July.