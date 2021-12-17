SB19 named Philippines’ Youth and Sentro Rizal cultural centre ambassadors

Filipino pop group SB19 have been named as the Philippines’ Youth and Sentro Rizal ambassadors by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

The NCCA shared the news on its official Facebook page on Thursday (December 16). Sentro Rizal, formed by the NCCA in 2011, is the Philippines’ cultural center for overseas Filipinos and for anyone interested in anything Filipino.

Per NCCA’s post, SB19 were chosen “not only because of their growing fanbase and influence in the local and international scenes, but also of their willingness to support the NCCA’s endeavors, as well as for their genuine care for advocacies to uplift the Filipino spirit, music and culture to the global scene”.

The NCCA cited a number of SB19’s past activities, including the Philippines-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival, SR San Francisco’s Kalayaan 2021 and Sonik Philippines 2021.

The news comes shortly after SB19 premiered a new song, ‘No Stopping You’, for the upcoming romantic comedy movie Love At First Stream. The pop quintet released their debut EP, ‘Pagsibol’ – which featured singles ‘What?’ and ‘MAPA’ – in July.

SB19 recently won the award for People’s Voice Favourite Song for ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ at this year’s Awit Awards on November 29. They are also scheduled to perform at the upcoming ROUND ASEAN-Korea Festival on January 9 alongside ADOY and Jambinai.