SB19 tease new single, new album in the works

Philippine pop group SB19 have teased that they might have an upcoming album and single on the way soon.

In an interview on the Wish USA bus that was recorded during the group’s tour stop in the United States, the boy band – composed of members Stell, Ken, Pablo, Josh and Justin – shared their experience touring abroad and their upcoming plans.

In this Wishclusive interview, SB19 talks about their first US tour, plans for a new album, and expresses appreciation for their international fans. Available on Spotify. This interview is brought to you by @_cafe86 #WishUSA #SB19 #ppop pic.twitter.com/9OVXqiTH3K — Wish USA (@wishusaofficial) November 29, 2022

The group shared: “We are preparing for an album, and a release of a song…baka may aabangan sila this year pag-uwi namin sa Philippines.” (They [fans] might have something to look forward to this year when we come back to the Philippines.)

Concrete details on the single’s release, or the album’s expected window of arrival, have yet to be announced.

The group have since wrapped up their last international stop in Singapore before heading down to the Philippines for their homecoming concert this December 18 at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

SB19 also performed a live rendition of ‘MAPA’ on the Wish USA bus. The song won the award for Best Performance by Group Recording Artists at the 2022 edition of the AWIT Awards. Their comeback single, ‘WYAT’ is nominated for the Wish Pop Song of the Year in the upcoming Wish Music Awards.

In other news, it was recently announced that SB19 will be joining Jessi, Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, and other artists at the maiden edition of Head In The Clouds Manila this December 9 and 10 at the SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila.