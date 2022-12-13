SB19 release tender new single ‘Nyebe’ alongside homecoming concert details

P-pop group SB19 have released an emotional new ballad titled ‘Nyebe’ to mark the end of their ‘WYAT’ world tour.

The single, which was released on all streaming platform alongside a visualiser on December 12, sees the group showing off their more thoughtful and emotional side with a ballad. SB19 leader Pablo shared in a press statement that he wrote ‘Nyebe’ – which means ‘snow’ in Tagalog – “a long time ago,” explaining: “I was thinking about the feeling of hopelessness, knowing and accepting that things are changing too fast.”

“Time doesn’t stop, things around us happen so fast. At the end of the day, matutunaw rin ang Nyebe (the snow will eventually melt away and fade). We just have to live with it and pray, there is always a ray of hope”.

Listen to SB19’s ‘Nyebe’ below.

Longtime fans of the group may also recognise the single, as it was first teased publicly at SB19’s Our Zone online concert in 2021 and was recently re-recorded for the album. ‘Nyebe’ follows SB19’s comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’, which released earlier this September and was also teased at the same concert.

‘WYAT (Where You At)’ was the group’s first official release following a hiatus after launching their 2021 EP ‘Pagsibol’. Following the single’s release, SB19 embarked on a world tour that took the P-pop act to Singapore, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and more, and is set to culminate this December 18 at the Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

Tickets for the concert are now available via TicketNet starting at PHP1,060 for general admission tickets. VIP seated and standing tickets allowing access to the live soundcheck are also available at PHP5,830.

Earlier this year in May, SB19 collaborated with indie-folk band Ben&Ben on a song titled ‘Kapangyarihan’ ahead of the Filipino elections. In July, SB19 also shared a new rendition of ‘Win Your Heart’, the theme song for Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant.