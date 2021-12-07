SB19 to debut new song for ‘Love At First Stream’ film

Filipino pop group SB19 are set to release a new single for the upcoming romantic comedy movie Love At First Stream.

The news was first announced via the group’s record label Star Music PH on Twitter on Monday, December 6. Per the label’s tweet, the single will be titled ‘No Stopping You’, and will arrive on streaming platforms on Friday (December 10).

YOU GUESSED IT RIGHT!@SB19Official IS. GOING. TO. KEEP. THAT. FIRE. BURNING 🔥🔥🔥#SB19NoStoppingYou

Star Music PH has also shared an instrumental snippet of ‘No Stopping You’, which includes dancey electronic house beats and faint electric guitar chords.

Love At First Stream is scheduled to premiere on December 25, and will make its debut at the 47th Metro Manila Film Festival, where it will compete against seven other films for the top prize.

Love At First Stream will follow the stories of two couples – Magumi (Kaori Oinuma) and Gino (Jeremiah Lisbo), and Vilma (Daniela Stranner) and Tupe (Anthony Jennings) – who meet each other and fall in love through online streaming.

‘No Stopping You’ will cap a productive year for SB19. In July the P-pop group released their debut EP, ‘Pagsibol’, which featured previously released singles ‘What?’ and ‘MAPA’.

They also released Dunkin Donuts collaboration song ‘The One’, ‘Push Ang Pusuan’ with Matthaios and The Juans, ‘TM FunPasko’ and ‘Dobleng GV sa FunPasko’ with The Juans, and appeared on ‘Kapangyarihan’ by Ben&Ben.

The group most recently hosted their third anniversary concert dubbed ‘Our Zone’ on November 27 and 28. The concerts saw the pop quintet perform three unreleased tracks along with new choreography and musical arrangements for their past releases.

SB19 also won the award for People’s Voice Favourite Song for ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ at this year’s Awit Awards on November 29.