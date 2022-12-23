SB19 and NOBITA release Eraserheads covers to celebrate band’s reunion concert

Filipino acts SB19 and NOBITA have released covers of Eraserheads’ ‘Christmas Party’ and ‘Magasin’ in celebration of the veteran OPM act’s recent reunion concert.

Both acts have put their own spin on the track they covered, with SB19 incorporating elements of dance-pop, R&B/hip-hop, and modern funk in the festive ‘Christmas Party’ and NOBITA infusing jazz-pop into their take on ‘Magasin’. The tracks were released on streaming platforms on December 23 alongside a spatial audio re-release of Eraserheads’ ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!: The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition’, ‘Circus (25th Anniversary Remastered)’, ‘Cutterpillow’, ‘Fruitcake’, and ‘Sticker Happy’ albums.

Listen to SB19 and NOBITA’s covers below.

Eraserheads held their Huling El Bimbo reunion concert on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds at Parañaque City. Billed as the Eraserheads’ “last reunion in the Philippines”, the concert saw Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raymund Marasigan and Marcus Adoro together onstage again after disbanding in 2002.

Considered one of the Philippines’ most influential bands, responsible for revitalising alternative rock across the nation, Eraserheads first formed in 1989 and have produced six studio albums and an array of hits including ‘Pare Ko’, ‘Toyang’, and ‘With a Smile’. Notably, their third album ‘Cutterpillow’ went 11x platinum with over 400,000 units sold, making it the third biggest-selling record in OPM history.

The band’s four members proceeded to join different groups following their break up, including Buedia’s Apartel, and Zabala’s Moonstar88.

They first reunited in 2008 for a performance that was stopped midway due to medical emergencies, leading to the band reprising the performance in 2009. The band would sporadically reunite for one-off performances over the years, notably holding world tours in 2012 and 2014.

Marasigan has not discounted the possibility of reunion concert dates elsewhere in the Philippines – namely Visayas and Mindanao – or even the USA, Singapore, and Europe, with the drummer sharing, “Hopefully, if this is successful maybe. We still don’t know at the moment because I do not talk directly to the showrunners, the promoters, I do not talk directly to them.”