SB19 announce new EP ‘PAGTATAG!’ and world tour

SB19 have announced a new EP, titled ‘PAGTATAG!’ alongside an explosive trailer.

The Filipino pop group revealed the visually stunning five-minute cinematic trailer that sees the group trying to create potions to bring the last tree sprout in existence to life. The trailer ends with an explosion as the quintet reveal new looks.

The trailer also confirms that a new single will arrive on May 19, while the entire six-track EP arrives on June 9. A tracklist for the EP has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for SB19’s ‘PAGTATAG!’ below.

In a press statement, the group said of the trailer: “The trailer proceeds as everyone conducts different experiments to try and salvage their last hope. In the end, the only answer to the plant’s propagation is their own blood.”

Alongside the trailer and EP announcement, SB19 have also announced a new world tour in support of the upcoming record. The tour will kick off with two dates in Manila on June 24 and 25 at the Araneta Coliseum. The group will them embark on a tour of North America from July until August, performing across Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Vancouver and more. Venues and ticketing information have yet to be announced, with a press release promising that more shows will be revealed in the near future.

Check out the current list of SB19’s 2023 World Tour dates below:

June:

24 – Manila, the Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

25 – Manila, the Philippines – Araneta Coliseum

July:

21 – Chicago, Illinois

22 – Dallas, Texas

28 – San Francisco, California

29 – Los Angeles, California

Advertisement

August:

05 – New York, New York

06 – Washington, DC

11 – Toronto, Canada

13 – Winnipeg, Canada

18 – Vancouver, Canada

19 – Edmonton, Canada

SB19 most recently released the single ‘Nyebe’ in December last year. ‘Nyebe’ followed SB19’s comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’, which was the group’s first official release following a hiatus after launching their 2021 EP ‘Pagsibol’.