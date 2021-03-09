SB19 postpone virtual comeback event due to COVID-19 exposure

Filipino pop group SB19 have been forced to postpone a virtual launch event for their comeback today (March 9).

The band’s management shared the news on social media last night (March 8), confirming that the band had been “exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19”. The statement added that the band are currently in quarantine.

“The health and safety of our artist, staff, and production team is our priority and we are thankful for your support and understanding,” the statement read.

Read the full statement from the group’s management below:

The launch event was meant to serve as a way for the band to connect with their fans ahead of their comeback single, ‘WHAT?’, out later today. Per the statement, the single, its accompanying music video and merchandise “will still be released as scheduled”. A new date for the event is also being planned and will be announced soon.

The band’s upcoming single, ‘WHAT?’, will arrive 7pm Manila time on all major streaming platforms. The track will be the quintet’s first release since their 2020 debut album, ‘Get In The Zone’. ‘WHAT?’ is expected to be featured in the band’s upcoming sophomore album, although a release date, name and tracklist for the project have yet to be announced.

Most recently, SB19 walked away with Group Of The Year and Pop Song Of The Year at the sixth Wish Music Awards in January. The group also performed tracks such as ‘Alab’ and ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’.