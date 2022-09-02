SB19 release first single of the year ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ alongside Grease-inspired music video

P-pop group SB19 have released their first solo material of 2022, the disco-pop track ‘WYAT (Where You At)’.

The single was released on September 2 alongside a Grease-inspired music video that calls on all the visual hallmarks of 1960s, with big hair, leather jackets, arcade machines and neon lights included. The track itself was produced by SB19 member Pablo and his real-life brother Josue, and explores the theme of reconnecting bonds after a troubled time.

“We’ve been performing for almost half of our lives together, and due to the pandemic, our world was suddenly put on hold,” Pablo shared in a press statement. “I felt a disconnection among the group brought about by the lockdown, and I’ve wanted to reach out to them through this song.”

Watch the music video for ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ below.

First debuted at SB19’s online concert ‘Our Zone’ last year, ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ is the group’s first official release following a hiatus after launching their 2021 EP ‘Pagsibol’.

The band have also confirmed a solo concert at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17 to kick off the Philippines leg of their ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ Tour, with at shows in Clark, Cebu, Davao and more yet to be announced. After wrapping up the Philippines tour, they will embark upon a world tour beginning in October that will take the P-pop act to Singapore, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and more. More information will be shared in the coming months.

Earlier this year in May, SB19 collaborated with indie-folk band Ben&Ben on a song titled ‘Kapangyarihan’ ahead of the Filipino elections. In July, SB19 also shared a new rendition of ‘Win Your Heart’, the theme song for Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant.