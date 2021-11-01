SB19 release music video for ‘Bazinga’ as part of third anniversary celebrations

Pinoy pop group SB19 have released a music video for ‘Bazinga’, which is taken from their latest EP ‘Pagsibol’.

In the video, the group’s five members are seen taking part in an arcade combat game. Per a press release, the clip also doubles as a targeted statement against criticism the group have received since their debut in October 2018.

Watch SB19 execute elaborate choreography in the dramatic music video for ‘Bazinga’ below.

The music video arrives ahead of SB19’s upcoming virtual concert, which will take place on November 27 and 28. It will mark three years since the group’s debut single ‘Tilaluha’, released October 26, 2018.

The show is set to feature a “live band set with feature performances, games, special guests and surprises”, as SB19 previously teased on social media.

SB19 are currently in the running for the 2021 MTV EMAs’ Best Southeast Asia Act award, competing against fellow Southeast Asian acts JJ Lin, Lyodra, Ink Waruntorn, K-ICM and Naim Daniel.

It was also announced on Thursday (October 28) that SB19 are nominated for Favorite Song (‘Hanggang Sa Huli’) and Favorite Group Artist at the upcoming 34th Awit Awards.