SB19 release music video for Dunkin’ Donuts collaboration, ‘The One’

Pinoy pop group SB19 have released a new song titled ‘The One’, a collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts Philippines.

‘The One’ is a romantic anthem, with the five-piece group delivering emphatic appeals to an object of affection. In its vibrant music video, which was released earlier this week (September 7), SB19 dance through colourful backdrops, chasing a mysterious girl who later joins them in a sequence of song and dance.

“Anywhere you go / I will be by your side / let me be the one / beautiful my love baby,” the group sing in its chorus.

Watch the music video for ‘The One’ below.

Yesterday, it was revealed that SB19 will embark upon their first orchestral concert. Titled ‘FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert’, the October 17 event will feature the P-pop reworking their hits, backed by the Battig Chamber Orchestra with the SSC Chamber Choir. The vocal group 4th Impact, who opened for SB19 at their last virtual concert, Back In The Zone, will also perform.

In July, SB19 released their latest EP ‘Pagsibol’. “Everything in this EP is about our roots, where we came from, what we should do, who we are as people and as individuals,” Pablo of SB19 told NME in an interview.

The following month, they won three awards at MYX Awards 2021: Artist Of The Year, along with Song and Music Video Of The Year for their single ‘Alab’.