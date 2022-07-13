SB19 share new rendition of Binibining Pilipinas’ theme song ‘Win Your Heart’

Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant, have shared a new lyric video for their revamped theme song, ‘Win Your Heart’, performed by SB19.

The lyric video arrived on YouTube on July 11, and features the P-pop boy band putting their own twist on the iconic theme song which was written by Nonong Pedero. The new rendition of the track – which clocks in at three minutes – sees the incorporation of modern pop sounds and rap.

Check out the lyric video below.

SB19 have also announced via Twitter that ‘Win Your Heart’ will be digitally released this Friday (Jul 15), as well as an official music video to accompany the track.

The beauty pageant announced on July 9 that SB19 will be performing for their ‘Grand Coronation Night’ at the Smart Araneta Coliseum later this month on July 31.

‘Win Your Heart’ is not the first time the P-pop band have performed a new rendition of a popular pre-existing song. In March, they teamed up with BINI for a brand-new version of ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, which was originally made by Filipino rock band Itchyworms. The track is now used as the theme song for season 10 of Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition.

Prior to that, SB19 released ‘Ligaya’ and ‘No Stopping You’ in December. Ken, who is part of the boy band, became the first member to release solo music, under the moniker of FELIP. He has released two songs, ‘Palayo’ in 2021 and ‘Bulan’ in May of this year. He recently performed ‘Bulan’ as part of the Grammys’ Global Spin Series.

Pablo became the second member to release solo music after he dropped ‘???’ and ‘La Luna’ in January.