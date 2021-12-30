SB19 share ‘No Stopping You’ remix with Jayda Avanzado

Filipino pop group SB19 have shared a new remix video for ‘No Stopping You’ featuring singer-songwriter Jayda Avanzado.

The music video arrived on YouTube on Monday, December 27 and features new footage of the group performing the track in solo shots, with a new verse from Jayda, and additional soaring adlibs from the female powerhouse.

Check out the music video for ‘No Stopping You (Remix)’ below.

The original version of ‘No Stopping You’ first premiered in mid December, and features on the sound track for Filipino romantic comedy film Love At First Stream.

The remix caps off a busy year for the Filipino pop group, who released their debut EP ‘Pagsibol’ in July, which featured previously released singles ‘What?’ and ‘MAPA’. They also released Dunkin Donuts collaboration song ‘The One’, ‘Push Ang Pusuan’ with Matthaios and The Juans, ‘TM FunPasko’ and ‘Dobleng GV sa FunPasko’ with The Juans, and appeared on ‘Kapangyarihan’ by Ben&Ben.

SB19 also won the award for People’s Voice Favourite Song for ‘Hanggang Sa Huli’ at this year’s Awit Awards on November 29. On December 17, SB19 were named the Philippines’ Youth and Sentro Rizal ambassadors by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

On December 19, the group released their latest Christmas single, ‘Ligaya’ alongside and equally festive music video. On December 22, the group collaborated with Korean music producer Ohwon Lee for the latter’s new song ‘Love Yours’, marking the second time the musicians have worked together following 2020’s ‘Go Up’.