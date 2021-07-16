SB19 share tracklist for upcoming EP, ‘Pagsibol’

Filipino pop group SB19 have shared the tracklist for their upcoming EP entitled ‘Pagsibol’.

The quintet took to social media yesterday (July 15) to reveal the songs that will be included in their upcoming record. ‘Pagsibol’ will feature previously released songs ‘What?’ and ‘MAPA’, as well as new cuts like ‘Bazinga’ and ‘Ikako’.

The tracklist also arrived with production and songwriting credits, revealing that member Pablo – aka John Paulo Nase – wrote and co-produced every song on the EP.

Advertisement

SB19 have also confirmed that ‘Pagsibol’ is scheduled for release on Thursday, July 22. ‘Pagsibol’ will be the group’s first collection of songs since their 2020 debut album ‘Get In The Zone’.

SB19 are also scheduled to host a virtual concert entitled Back In The Zone on August 1. The performance was originally slated for July 18, but was pushed back due to “identified health and safety concerns during the concert preparations”.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The health and safety of everyone involved in the concert is our top priority,” said the band in a statement earlier this month.

In late June, SB19 released a full band version of ‘MAPA’ with Filipino indie folk outfit Ben&Ben. The reworked version features impassioned vocal performances from both groups, and a fuller sound with string and percussion sections.

The tracklist for SB19’s ‘Pagsibol’ is: