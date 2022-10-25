SB19 confirm date and venue for Singapore concert

P-pop group SB19 have revealed some details of their upcoming Singapore concert on their eight-date ‘Where You At’ tour.

The group will perform at the Coliseum in Resorts World Sentosa on Sunday November 27. The show follows a gig in Dubai on October 29 and two shows in America in New York on November 5, and Los Angeles on November 12. Additional dates for the tour are expected to be released.

The group have yet to release ticketing details for their international tour dates. They are also set to make appearances at YouTube FanFest’s 10th anniversary event in Singapore on November 11 alongside K-pop group Billlie, Japanese vocal group Travis Japan, hololive vtuber Gawr Gura and more.

SB19 also recently appeared on the Wish 107.5 bus to deliver a performance of ‘Where You At’. Watch the video below.

‘WYAT (Where You At)’ was released on September 2 alongside a Grease-inspired music video. Produced by SB19 member Pablo and his real-life brother Josue, the tracks explores the theme of reconnecting bonds after a troubled time, inspired by the pandemic.

“We’ve been performing for almost half of our lives together, and due to the pandemic, our world was suddenly put on hold,” Pablo shared, adding, “I felt a disconnection among the group brought about by the lockdown, and I’ve wanted to reach out to them through this song.”

The single marks the group’s first release since their 2021 EP, ‘Pagsibol’. SB19 also collaborated with indie-folk band Ben&Ben on a song titled ‘Kapangyarihan’ in May. The group also shared a new rendition of ‘Win Your Heart’, the theme song for Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant, in July.

SB19’s ‘Where You At’ tour dates so far are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 29 – Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Palladium Times Square, New York, NY

Saturday 12 – Avalon Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA

Sunday 27 – The Coliseum, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore, Singapore