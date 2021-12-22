SB19 team with Ohwon Lee for the second time on ‘Love Yours’

Filipino boy group SB19 have teamed up once again with Korean music producer Ohwon Lee for the latter’s new song ‘Love Yours’.

The collaborative track premiered today (December 22) on all major streaming platforms. This marks the second time that the quintet has worked with the producer following the success of their initial project ‘Go Up’ in 2020.

Where ‘Go Up’ was the quintessential feel-good party track, ‘Love Yours’ takes a markedly different approach with gently tinkling pianos and birdsong leading to relaxed rap bars and wistful hooks before building up into an upbeat and defiant chorus with the hopeful refrain “Love yours, love yours / Doubt will keep you down / Love yours, so you won’t drown, no“.

Listen to ‘Love Yours’ below.

‘Love Yours’ is the boyband’s third release this month. It follows the energetic single ‘No Stopping You’, the official soundtrack for the Metro Manila Film Festival film entry Love At First Stream, and the jovial Christmas anthem ‘Ligaya’.

Alongside their recent musical releases, SB19 were also recently named the Philippines’ Youth and Sentro Rizal ambassadors by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

After the success of their recently-concluded two-night virtual concert SB19 Our Zone: Anniversary Concert last November, the pop group are set to appear next at the ROUND ASEAN-Korea Festival. Happening on January 9, 2022, the group will perform alongside Asian artists ADOY, Jambinai and more.

Meanwhile, Lee lent a hand in SB19’s sister group Kaia’s pre-debut release called ‘Kaya’. He also came out with new music this year, with ‘Rest In Peace, Mama’ featuring Beta and the solo track ‘That’s True’.