SB19 tease documentary series about the making of latest single ‘What?’

Filipino boy band SB19 have dropped a teaser for their upcoming documentary series, What: The Making Film.

The five-episode documentary series will chronicle the recording process for their latest single, ‘What?’. The trailer, which premiered on March 29, offers a glimpse at the band recording their comeback track in the studio, rehearsing for the music video, the video shoot and more.

The series will also dive into the deeper meaning of ‘What?’ and its meaning to the band. “For this song, it’s all about raising your flag, being proud of yourself, and loving yourself,” one member says in the clip.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

The series will air over five weeks, with each episode premiering on YouTube on Fridays, kicking off with the first episode on Friday, April 2 at 7pm Philippines time.

‘What?’ was SB19’s first new song since the release of their 2020 album, ‘Get In The Zone’. The track is expected to be featured on the band’s upcoming sophomore album, although a release date, title and tracklist for the project have yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, SB19 announced that their virtual comeback launch event had to be postponed as they had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the group went into quarantine, and are rescheduling a date for the comeback event. A replacement date has yet to be announced.