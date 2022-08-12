SB19 tease new single, concert ahead of upcoming September tour

P-pop group SB19 have teased an upcoming single and concert ahead of a tour in September.

The Filipino pop band took to social media to share the news with a cryptic video on Thursday evening (August 11).

The 22-second video of the announcement carried a retro theme, with a glitching cassette tape seen hovering against a hazy backdrop, followed by the announcement of the upcoming event and new track.

You pump my blood and my soul is alive.#WhereYouAtSB19 📼 pic.twitter.com/7Jfmnwbfxf — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 11, 2022

“You pump my blood and my soul is alive,” read a caption on SB19’s post on Twitter, which came with the hashtag #WhereYouAtSB19.

However, the group had yet to share more specific details on the single and concert, although they began releasing a series of teasers earlier this week. It is also currently unknown if the single and concerts will lead up to a wider project, such as an EP or album from SB19.

On August 7, SB19 uploaded a short video of a mock radio news report of the discovery of a ‘gadget from the future’ in Manila, with five unidentified men leaving the scene.

The “report” was later interrupted by an update that saw the location of the men travelling “thousands of miles in a span of seconds.”

The first post was followed up with several other short videos featuring captions of what may appear to be lyrics to the upcoming single.

In search of spice, a battle is won

A child is washed ashore, kneeled upon

Stands a cross to honor thy kingdom come

And a statue of a maginoo, hero in one#WhereIsSB19? 📼 pic.twitter.com/472tFjRc9M — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 9, 2022

An oasis, a mirage — an emir once foretold

Of islands atop his palm, lo and behold!

Though no sight of a river from his tower of gold,

Grains of sand in the sea of seven-fold#WhereIsSB19? 📼 pic.twitter.com/thTBw0YqXi — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 10, 2022

The eagle soars in the land of promise

Prayers offered in dances, in phrases

Heaven bears a fruit then split open

A nation emerges, aroma unforgotten#WhereIsSB19? 📼 pic.twitter.com/hOCo9HJvPP — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 10, 2022

No lies for the madame left to stand alone

Yawn with nighthawks in the jungle you don’t own

Now blow the stars to the center, pass the baton

Your turn to bite the pome but never say ‘long gone’#WhereIsSB19? 📼 pic.twitter.com/gbXRyAYLjW — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) August 11, 2022

The announcement on Thursday also comes less than a week after SB19 performed a showcase at the Green Mark concert in conjuction with Acer Day 2022.

In May, SB19 collaborated with indie-folk band Ben&Ben in a song titled ‘Kapangyarihan’, in support of presidential candidate Leni Robredo ahead of the Filipino elections.

In July, SB19 also shared a new rendition of ‘Win Your Heart’, the theme song for Binibining Pilipinas, the Philippines’ national beauty pageant.