SB19 to debut unreleased material at Our Zone virtual concert, announce support acts

P-pop group SB19 have announced the support acts for their upcoming two-night virtual event, SB19 Our Zone: Anniversary Concert, where they will debut unreleased material.

The group have roped in pop group 4th Impact, singer AC Bonifacio, rapper Josue and pop rock band The Juans. The first two acts will perform this Saturday (November 27), with the other two scheduled for Sunday (November 28).

The two-night event will comprise a “live band set with feature performances, games, special guests and surprises”, they previously announced.

In a press conference last Tuesday (November 23), the group also promised that their fans “will see something new in the concert, not just our previous releases.”

SB19 revealed that they have prepared three unreleased tracks for the concert setlist, along with new choreography and musical arrangements for their past releases.

“All the new songs were specifically made for our third anniversary so we decided to perform it live first,” SB19 member Pablo said via Rappler. Each night will also feature a different setlist.

Tickets are available via KTX. They are priced from PHP900 to PHP5,500 with packages including early bird discounts, two-day concert pass, gift card, raffle ticket, and live access to soundchecks.

The concerts will mark an end to the group’s third-anniversary celebrations, which began in October with a music video for ‘Bazinga’.

A week after the anniversary concerts, SB19 will also make an appearance at Ben&Ben’s virtual arena show on December 5.