SB19 to hold ‘Back In The Zone’ virtual concert in July

Filipino pop group SB19 will be staging their second virtual show in July.

Named Back In The Zone, the show will be on July 18 and the tickets will be sold on KTX.ph.

See the announcement below.

Advertisement

<Back In The Zone: Online Concert>2021.07.18 To stay updated, follow SB19 official accounts.#SB19BackInTheZone Posted by SB19 on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The P-pop group held their first virtual show back in November where they performed songs from their debut album ‘Get In The Zone’. The show was viewed by fans globally via the Australian streaming platform Global Live.

“After weeks of hardship and not knowing how this concert will turn out, now I can say that it was all worth it,” Stell Ajero said during the show per Bandwagon Asia.

Our first full-length virtual concert will be a memorable moment for us! Thank you so much A'TIN for supporting #SB19onGlobalLive 💙#SB19 #SB19_SEJUN #SB19_JUSTIN #SB19_STELL #SB19_JOSH #SB19_KEN Posted by SB19 on Saturday, November 21, 2020

This year, SB19 released two singles — ‘What?’ and ‘Mapa’ — and will be releasing their sophomore album soon. The group have dubbed this comeback “Ikalawang Yugto”, which translates to “Second Chapter”. While the group had planned a virtual launch for ‘What?’ in March, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 exposure within the group’s members.

Advertisement

Aside from singles, they have released a documentary series titled What: The Making Film, which shows the process of making their single and the music video. It premiered on April 2 and the final episode was uploaded on April 30.

Aside from new music, SB19 recently collaborated with designer Chynna Mamawal to create a ‘What?’-inspired merch line. Part of the proceeds from the line were used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) that were donated to the Philippine General Hospital and other public hospitals in Metro Manila, as well as other areas in the country with high COVID-19 caseloads.