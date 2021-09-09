SB19 to perform with an orchestra for the first time in livestream concert

Pinoy pop group SB19 have announced a live-streamed concert where they will perform with an orchestra for the first time.

At FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert, the ensemble will perform alongside vocal group 4th Impact, soprano Nicole Pugeda and tenor Isaac Iglesias, backed by the Battig Chamber Orchestra with the SSC Chamber Choir.

The concert will be streamed via KTX.ph on October 17 with two performance slots: 11am and 8pm Philippines time. SB19 have also confirmed that they will be performing reworked versions of their songs.

Advertisement

“Hello A’TIN!” the P-pop group addressed their fans on Instagram. “Get to listen to our songs like you’ve never heard them before!”

The concert has been organised to benefit the Sr. Baptista Battig Music Foundation Scholars, which will aid “in their continuing education as artists and musicians,” the concert’s website stated.

A raffle will also take place, offering a grand prize in the form of a vehicle, the MG ZS SUV.

Tickets are now available to purchase on KTX.ph. General Admission tickets are priced from PHP799, while a bundle with a raffle ticket will cost PHP1,599.

This marks the second virtual concert SB19 has performed this year. The group held their Back In The Zone concert in August, which also featured 4th Impact as openers. The concert subsequently received an encore stream due to “insistent public demand”.

Advertisement

In July, SB19 released their latest EP ‘Pagsibol’. The following month, they won three awards at MYX Awards 2021: Artist Of The Year, along with Song and Music Video Of The Year for their single ‘Alab’.