NewsMusic News

Watch SB19 perform ‘WYAT’ on ‘Good Day New York’

The P-pop phenoms performed their first English song during their tour stop in New York

By Kara Angan
SB19
SB19 perform 'WYAT' on 'Good Day New York'. Credit: FOX 5 New York Official YouTube

Philippine pop phenoms SB19 marked their stop in New York with a performance of their comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ on Good Day New York. It was the group’s first live TV guesting in the United States.

The boyband, composed of members, Ken, Stell, Justin, Josh, and Pablo, kicked off their first world tour in September and have since made stops in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Davao in the Philippines. This is followed by their international performances in Dubai, the United States and Singapore.

Advertisement

The group currently have two dates left in the United States: Los Angeles on November 12, and San Francisco on November 18. SB19 will then proceed to Singapore on November 27.

After the release of their 2021 EP, ‘Pagsibol,’ the SB19 boys took a hiatus “to think more as to what we can improve on, how [we] can prepare for our comeback,” shared Stell via GMA News. During the break, Ken, under the name, FELIP, went on to pursue his solo career, including a performance of his single ‘Bulan’ on the Recording Academy’s Global Spin series. Pablo also released ‘La Luna’ earlier this year, his first single as a solo artist.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement