Watch SB19 perform ‘WYAT’ on ‘Good Day New York’

Philippine pop phenoms SB19 marked their stop in New York with a performance of their comeback single ‘WYAT (Where You At)’ on Good Day New York. It was the group’s first live TV guesting in the United States.

The boyband, composed of members, Ken, Stell, Justin, Josh, and Pablo, kicked off their first world tour in September and have since made stops in Manila, Cebu, Clark, Davao in the Philippines. This is followed by their international performances in Dubai, the United States and Singapore.

The group currently have two dates left in the United States: Los Angeles on November 12, and San Francisco on November 18. SB19 will then proceed to Singapore on November 27.

A slice of Big Apple? We finally got it! 🗽 That show was definitely a blast! A huge thank you to all of you for coming! 🙏 We hope that ain't the last. See you in the future! Next Stop: LOS ANGELES#WYAT #WYATTourNY#WhereYouAtSB19 pic.twitter.com/2Wdjz6pOnR — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 6, 2022

After the release of their 2021 EP, ‘Pagsibol,’ the SB19 boys took a hiatus “to think more as to what we can improve on, how [we] can prepare for our comeback,” shared Stell via GMA News. During the break, Ken, under the name, FELIP, went on to pursue his solo career, including a performance of his single ‘Bulan’ on the Recording Academy’s Global Spin series. Pablo also released ‘La Luna’ earlier this year, his first single as a solo artist.