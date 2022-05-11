SB19’s FELIP postpones solo single ‘Bulan’ as Bongbong Marcos presidential win looms

SB19 singer Ken – aka FELIP – has postponed his solo single ‘Bulan’ as the Philippines stands at the “forefront of an important, historic event that will shape our future”, he said in a statement.

The singer-rapper, real name Felip Jhon Suson, was due to release the single and music video on May 15 and 16 respectively in conjunction with a rare blood moon phenomenon. However, he announced the postponement in a statement yesterday (May 10) evening.

In his statement, FELIP wrote that he and his team had decided on the postponement “in light of recent events”.

Advertisement

“One of [the single’s] goals was to encourage discussions around our ancient culture and revisit this aspect of our collective memory as Filipinos,” FELIP explained, adding that while this reflection on the past remains important, the decision to postpone the single was made as the Philippines stands at the “forefront of an important, historic event that will shape our future”. Fans have interpreted that to refer to the impending landslide victory of Filipino presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte.

“We encourage everyone to use this time to pause, reflect, and pray – for guidance, peace, and the will of God to prevail,” FELIP concluded, adding that a new release schedule is being finalised.

Throughout the campaign season, many prominent Filipino musicians expressed their support for competing candidate and current Vice President Leni Robredo. They include Ely Buendia, Nadine Lustre, Ebe Dancel, Ben&Ben, Rivermaya, Gloc-9, Moira dela Torre, Sam Concepcion, Noel Cabangon and more.

FELIP himself was involved in a special performance video of SB19 and Ben&Ben’s collaborative song ‘Kapangyarihan’ that featured archival footage from the Philippines’ political history. However, a disclaimer at the end of the video stated that SB19’s involvement did not constitute an endorsement for any candidate or political party.

Advertisement

FELIP began his solo career when he released his debut solo single ‘Palayo’ in September last year. He was the first member of SB19 to share solo material, and was soon followed by SB19 bandmate Pablo, who put out ‘La Luna’ in January.

The P-pop group recently held their first headlining concert with a live audience since 2020 at the Araneta Coliseum on April 23. The concert featured an opening set by girl group YARA, and guest appearances by Matthaios, Lonezo and DJ Waffster.