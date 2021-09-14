SB19’s Ken to make solo debut with single ‘Palayo’

Ken of Filipino pop group SB19 is set to make his solo debut this weekend.

Per a series of announcements on SB19’s social media accounts, it has been revealed that Ken – real name Felip Jhon Suson – will make his solo debut using his real name, FELIP.

The single will be titled ‘Palayo’ and will arrive on Saturday (September 18), with an accompanying music video to be released later that same day.

A teaser video for the track has also been released. It features the musician brooding alone in an empty mansion, decked out in multiple outfits. Watch it below.

Ken took to Twitter on Saturday (September 11) to thank his fans for their support. “I understand all your concerns, I know that all your opinions are for my good, and I want to thank you all for that,” reads a translation of his tweet.

Naiintindihan ko lahat ng concerns nyo, I know naman na para sa ikabubuti ko lahat opinion nyo,and I wanna Thank you all for that 🥰 bago lang to so obviously wala talaga akong reach. kayo lang talaga makakapanuod neto… — ken19 (@keun16308352) September 11, 2021

Earlier this year, FELIP first appeared as a featured artist on a remix of Matthaios’ song ‘Pangga’.

SB19 most recently released a new single entitled ‘The One’ on September 7. The track and its music video are a collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts Philippines. It’s the first track following the pop quintet’s latest EP ‘Pagsibol’ in July.

SB19 are set to perform their first-ever orchestral concert on October 17. The show, dubbed ‘FORTE: A Pop Orchestra Concert’, will see the group perform their hits backed by the Battig Chamber Orchestra with the SSC Chamber Choir.