SB19’s PABLO breaks free from his inner demons in ‘La Luna’ music video

PABLO of Filipino pop group SB19 has unveiled the music video for his debut solo single, ‘La Luna’.

Released on Friday (January 28), ‘La Luna’ sees the singer-rapper face his inner demons and accept his shortcomings, breaking free from society’s unrealistic and unhealthy expectations.

In the music video, PABLO is bound by shackles as his evil self goads him into giving in. He finally embraces his struggles and is set free to roam the world, firing warning shots to those who doubt him.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘La Luna’ below.

Written and produced by PABLO, ‘La Luna’ features hard-hitting rap verses from the SB19 member, set against cinematic strings and winds and pummelling walls of bass.

“We all have flaws and we need to accept those imperfections because those are what makes us who we are. To be mentally healthy, we need to come to terms with ourselves, that what we feel is valid. We shouldn’t suppress it just so we can please everyone and avoid confrontation,” PABLO said in a press statement.

Of the song’s theme, PABLO said: “Its focus is mostly about myself, my feelings, my beliefs, how I view the world and how it affects me.”

‘La Luna’ marks PABLO’s first solo single. The track comes less than two weeks after the singer-rapper teased an emotional track titled ‘???’. PABLO is now the second SB19 member to officially release a solo track, following Ken, who released the single ‘Palayo’ under the moniker FELIP in September.

Advertisement

In July, SB19 released their debut EP, ‘Pagsibol’. The EP features previously released singles ‘What?’ and ‘MAPA’. The group most recently released a remix of ‘No Stopping You’ featuring Jayza Avanzado on December 27.