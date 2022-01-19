SB19’s Pablo shares emotional new solo track, ‘???’

Pablo, the lead singer of Filipino pop group SB19 has released a new solo single, simply titled ‘???’.

The track – currently only available on YouTube – was released on Tuesday (January 18) and comes with a video that sees the singer-songwriter sitting in a dark room, singing along to the track.

‘???’ features evocative acoustic guitars, while Pablo belts lyrics that echo sentiments of heartbreak and loss.

Watch the video for ‘???’ below.

On social media, Pablo announced the release of ‘???’ with a single emoji of a wolf. It is currently unclear if ‘???’ is part of a larger project for the SB19 member.

Pablo isn’t the only member of SB19 to release solo material. In September 2021, Ken released a solo single titled ‘Palayo’ under the moniker FELIP.

In July, SB19 released their debut EP, ‘Pagsibol’. The EP features previously released singles ‘What’ and ‘MAPA’. The group also shared a full-band version of ‘MAPA’ featuring folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben.

In late December, it was revealed that SB19 and Ben&Ben’s version of ’MAPA’ was included in a playlist curated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The playlist consists of Blinken’s favourite songs from around the world.

SB19 most recently released a remix of ‘No Stopping You’ featuring Jayza Avanzado on December 27. Earlier that month, they were also named the Philippines’ Youth and Sentro Rizal ambassadors by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.