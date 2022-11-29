SBTown debuts new girl group YGIG with first single ‘SHABA SHABA’

Talent agency SBTown’s new P-pop girl group, YGIG, have released a music video for their debut track, ‘SHABA SHABA’.

The simple music video for the track also showcases the group’s sharp choreography, alongside rapid-fire rap verses from the group’s main rappers. Featuring a nursery rhyme-inspired chorus and bouncy hip-hop stylings, the track’s name draws from a pun on the Tagalog phrase, “Siya ba?”

“Initially po, this song is about a confident girl who likes someone. But whenever that person is right in front of her, she gets very shy and very intimidated. That leads her po to cast a love spell to be able to get him,” explained member Darlene about the song at a press conference last Thursday according to Philstar.

Listen to ‘SHABA SHABA’ here:

Standing for “You Go I Go”, YGIG comprises seven members: Alexei, Jewel, Maeg, Darlene, JM, Haze, and Vien.

Prior to their debut, the members all went through four years of intensive training at the talent agency’s SBTalent Camp, successfully beating out competition from 20,000 auditionees. Their trainer was Adie Hong, who also trained SBTown’s previous group, SB19.

Meanwhile, in other SBTown news, SB19 were recently nominated for several awards at next year’s Wish Music Awards. There, the group will be competing for Wish Pop Song of the Year, Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year, and Wish Group of the Year.

The boy band will also be playing the Manila debut of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival, which will feature Jessi, Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Jackson Wang and more.