SBTRKT returns with glitchy new track ‘Bodmin Moor’

SBTRKT has returned with a glitchy new banger, ‘Bodmin Moor’ – watch the track’s video below.

The English producer’s latest track marks a comeback following a lengthy period since the release of his last project, 2016’s ‘Save Yourself’. Since then, SBTRKT has only dropped off one-off tracks, including a remix of Chance The Rapper’s ‘All We Got’.

‘Bodmin Moor’ was produced and mixed by SBTRKT (real name Aaron Jerome) and mastered by Matt Colton (Muse, Coldplay, James Blake, George Michael and more).

“Made the beginnings of ‘Bodmin Moor’ around 2016,” SBTRKT explained in a statement on Instagram. “It’s always amused me through the last few years the reaction I get when I play it to other artists in the studio – who’s ears prick up like ‘what’s this?!’ artists I just didn’t think would be into it… !”

He continued: “The breakdown pays tribute to one of my fave LTJ Bukem remixes in the mid 90s. the spotters will know!

“The title references a place in the south west of the UK called Bodmin Moor where in the late 70s there were sightings of a large cat… known as the ‘Beast of Bodmin Moor’ that was hunted… it was the seed for the creature on my second album cover… it represents my existing art.

The track comes alongside an eerie music video directed by the Rest, who have collaborated with the likes of Slowthai, Skepta, A$AP Rocky, among others.

“The video for Bodmin Moor represents my journey through the music business…and figuring out how to own my art,” SBTRKT tweeted. You can check out the video above.

According to SBTRKT, ‘Bodmin Moor’ serves as a teaser for more new music which he promised is “coming soon”.